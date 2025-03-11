Emmerdale spoilers: Can John Sugden save Chas?
Airs Wednesday 19th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle collapses in the Woolie in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the wake of Chas and Ella's huge ding-dong in the Woolpack, the villagers can talk of nothing else.
While the gossips are having a field day, John, on the other hand, is fixated on Chas' cool reaction to his and Aaron's engagement.
He's desperate to get his future mother-in-law on side and can think of little else.
Will he listen when his sister Vic advises him to play the long game with Chas and take baby steps towards earning her trust?
In the Woolpack another hullaboo brings the pub to a hush when landlady Chas suddenly drops to the floor.
John, who's a paramedic, happens to be there to swoop in and tend to her.
What's wrong with Chas?
And will John's medical help end up impressing her?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm / 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
