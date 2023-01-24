Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle discovers the TRUTH about Mack and Chloe?
Airs Wednesday 1st February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns shocking news in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Jacob's Fold, Charity Dingle is helping Chloe, her pregnant lodger, fix up a mobile for when the baby comes.
She clearly still hasn't got a clue that her fiancé Mack is the father of Chloe's baby!
But is Charity about to find out?
As she takes a call on her mobile, Charity's jaw drops…
Something really upset and angered the Dingle.
Has someone told her Mack's baby secret?
Bernice is absolutely horrified when she learns that not only has Pollard been made another offer on the B&B — but the offer has come from her sister Nicola and her husband Jimmy!
After accusing Nicola of being a traitor, will Bernice ever speak to her sibling again?
It's an outrageous move on Nicola's behalf but can Bernice and Bob pull together and persuade Pollard to put their deal back on the table?
At the school, Arthur's LGBTQ presentation saga rumbles on after some of the parents of other children have said they don't want the assembly to go ahead.
Laurel's taken aback when a parent, Colin, gets into an argument with her about it, saying that everyone is entitled to their own values and opinions... but what will she do after being verbally attacked?
Meanwhile, Arthur sees Marshall who sheepishly stresses that he's not gay.
When Marshall clocks Colin coming towards him his face falls. And with that Laurel realises Colin is Marshall's dad…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.