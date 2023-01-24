Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle discovers the TRUTH about Mack and Chloe?

Who makes a call that sends Charity Dingle into a furious rage?

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle learns shocking news in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Jacob's Fold, Charity Dingle is helping Chloe, her pregnant lodger, fix up a mobile for when the baby comes.

She clearly still hasn't got a clue that her fiancé Mack is the father of Chloe's baby!

But is Charity about to find out?

As she takes a call on her mobile, Charity's jaw drops…

Something really upset and angered the Dingle.

Has someone told her Mack's baby secret?

Mack got Chloe pregnant when they had a one-night stand after he'd had a huge bust up with his fiancée Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice is absolutely horrified when she learns that not only has Pollard been made another offer on the B&B — but the offer has come from her sister Nicola and her husband Jimmy!

After accusing Nicola of being a traitor, will Bernice ever speak to her sibling again?

Pollard tells Bernice and Bob that Nicola has made a better offer for the B&B. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice is stunned by her sister Nicola's betrayal and brands her a traitor. (Image credit: ITV)

It's an outrageous move on Nicola's behalf but can Bernice and Bob pull together and persuade Pollard to put their deal back on the table?

At the school, Arthur's LGBTQ presentation saga rumbles on after some of the parents of other children have said they don't want the assembly to go ahead.

Laurel's taken aback when a parent, Colin, gets into an argument with her about it, saying that everyone is entitled to their own values and opinions... but what will she do after being verbally attacked?

Arthur's really going through it but when Laurel tries to help her son he gives her short shrift. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Arthur sees Marshall who sheepishly stresses that he's not gay.

When Marshall clocks Colin coming towards him his face falls. And with that Laurel realises Colin is Marshall's dad…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.