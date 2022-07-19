Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle and lover Al almost CAUGHT… by Kerry!
Airs Thursday 28th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has a closer call with lover Al in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Al Chapman is back from Dubai and all he can think about is Chas Dingle.
As his girlfriend Kerry tries to get some alone time with her man, Al gives her the swerve so he can be with his married lover Chas!
In the pub, the cheating pair sneakily organise a hotel date in plain sight of Chas' husband Paddy.
Though poor Paddy is none the wiser, Chloe over hears Al talking about a 'hotel appointment' and innocently tells Kerry who then plans to surprise her businessman boyfriend by turning up to seduce him!
Uh oh…
Glammed up and posing as Al's PA, Kerry arrives at the hotel and sits in the lobby waiting for him.
When the lovers make to leave the hotel after a steamy session, shocked Al spots oblivious Kerry and manages to sneak out with Chas.
Meanwhile, fed up with waiting, Kerry makes enquiries and is told there's no booking under the name Al Chapman.
Later, back in the village, Kerry confronts Al about the hotel... How will he get out of this one?
In the cafe, Lydia's trying to hold down her job but her phone is blowing up thanks to demanding Kim who's hired her as her wedding planner!
Elsewhere, Rishi drowns his sorrows, and Sandra spots the CCTV Mandy's rigged up in the salon… how will she get out of this one without being caught?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
