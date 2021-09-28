'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle negotiates a deal with Al for The Woolpack

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle undercuts Al in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

The secrets, lies and wrongdoings at the Woolpack are getting out of hand.

The village pub – which is at risk of going under – is a minefield right now. As Al and Chas hash out a deal, here's what's bubbling in the background…

So Cain's given his sister Chas a secret backhander to try to help keep the pub afloat… but his wife Moira doesn't know.

Vet Paddy has cut a deal with Kim Tate to dope her racehorse for cash so he can help save his wife Chas' pub… but Chas doesn't know.

Cain has broken into the pub and robbed the till hoping Chas could claim on the insurance… Chas, Charity (who got injured) and Paddy DO know but the police DON'T and the Dingles want it to stay that way as the insurance pay-out is a non-starter.

Scurrilous Al has found out about Paddy's horse doping and has blackmailed him to get Chas to agree to Al buying in shares in the Woolpack.

It's a lot, isn't it!

As the deal gets struck, Chas tells Al he can only have a third rather than the half share he was hoping for…

Will Al take it?

And why does he want in SO BADLY?

Al is offered a third of The Woolpack not the half share he has been expecting. (Image credit: ITV)

At Farrer's, David – who's recovering from the shooting at the Hide – is meant to be resting. But the dad is doing too much.

When he collapses his ex, Priya, decides there's only one thing for it, she's got to move in with David and his teenage son Jacob.

David took a bullet to save Victoria being shot by Wendy's crazed ex-husband Russ. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim is still convinced her son Jamie is alive following his dramatic deadly-looking plunge into a lake.

When the police pulled Jamie's 4X4 from the lake only to find it empty, Kim was convinced her son had fled to avoid the mess he'd got into with pregnant Gabby who wanted them to elope.

Desperate for answers about her boy, Kim hires a PI to track him down.

Emmerdale airs on ITV on weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.