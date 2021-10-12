'Emmerdale' spoilers: Crime scene on Home Farm land!
Airs Friday 22 October at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale is a village in shock in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Priya and Ellis cajoled Kim Tate in to letting them hold a test-run survival challenge on her land at Home Farm, the organisers hadn't considered that anything massive would go wrong.
Yes things were stressful in the run-up and yes, they had to twist most people's arms to get them to take part, but once the venue and the participants Vic, David, Meena, Manpreet, Charles, Andrea, Mack, Charity, Marlon, and Paddy had signed up the whole thing was sorted as far as Priya and Ellis were concerned.
But the event could have gone more wrong and now someone is dead!
As the challenge course becomes a crime scene, the locals reel at the enormity of what went down on Kim Tate's property.
What will the police unearth? And whose head will roll?
Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.
