Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer HUMILIATED as his troubles get worse
Airs Thursday 13th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dan Spencer is humiliated in the Woolpack in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Dan Spencer currently in an awful place, the menfolk of Emmerdale are determined to cheer him up.
The mechanic is bowled over when Cain and Paddy organise an impromptu game of cricket to take his mind off the GBH charge he's facing since he attacked Lloyd, the man who's been harassing his daughter Amelia.
The game doesn't last long as Cain soon wallops a ball through a window! But Vinny uses the pause in play to remind Dan that they're all on his side.
Later, however, the guys are in the pub supping when Julie barrels in.
Any good feelings Dan had got from the game disappear as she lays into him about her husband Lloyd who's in hospital thanks to him.
Can Dan handle the angry wife's tirade?
There are problems behind the scenes at the Woolie too.
Ryan's girlfriend Gail has been hired to help Marlon in the kitchen but she's useless.
When he and Charity conclude that they're going to have to let her go, the pub cook is gutted to realise he's expected to do the deed.
As Marlon tries to open a conversation about her work, they soon get sidetracked and sucked into a deep dive about horror films. Will he pluck up the courage to tell Gail she's got to go?
Elsewhere, Bernice offers Tracy some part-time work at the B&B.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!