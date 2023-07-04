Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer HUMILIATED as his troubles get worse

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer is humiliated in the Woolpack in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Dan Spencer currently in an awful place, the menfolk of Emmerdale are determined to cheer him up.

The mechanic is bowled over when Cain and Paddy organise an impromptu game of cricket to take his mind off the GBH charge he's facing since he attacked Lloyd, the man who's been harassing his daughter Amelia.

Dan's life is in freefall since he confronted Lloyd, the married man who's been stalking his daughter Amelia. (Image credit: ITV)

The game doesn't last long as Cain soon wallops a ball through a window! But Vinny uses the pause in play to remind Dan that they're all on his side.

Later, however, the guys are in the pub supping when Julie barrels in.

Julie, the wife of Lloyd who's in hospital thanks to Dan, tears in to the mechanic in the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Dan reels as he listens to Julie's tirade. (Image credit: ITV)

Any good feelings Dan had got from the game disappear as she lays into him about her husband Lloyd who's in hospital thanks to him.

Can Dan handle the angry wife's tirade?

There are problems behind the scenes at the Woolie too.

Ryan's girlfriend Gail has been hired to help Marlon in the kitchen but she's useless.

Marlon's been tasked with the job of telling Gail she's got to go. (Image credit: ITV)

When he and Charity conclude that they're going to have to let her go, the pub cook is gutted to realise he's expected to do the deed.

As Marlon tries to open a conversation about her work, they soon get sidetracked and sucked into a deep dive about horror films. Will he pluck up the courage to tell Gail she's got to go?

Elsewhere, Bernice offers Tracy some part-time work at the B&B.

Bernice offers Tracy some part-time work at the B&B. (Image credit: ITV)

