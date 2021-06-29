'Emmerdale' spoilers: David Metcalfe kisses Victoria!

Things take a passionate turn for Victoria Sugden and David Metcalfe in the first of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) has only been single for a few weeks and it already looks like she’s ready to move on with a new fella.

She was all set to live in domestic bliss with Luke Posner (Max Parker) until she discovered a whole heap of secrets that he had been keeping from her.

First, she found out that before her rapist Lee was whacked over the head with a shovel by her brother Robert, he had already suffered a head injury in a row with his brother, Luke.

Then she found out that the argument was because Luke had just told homophobe Lee that he was gay and in a relationship with a man called Stephen.

And if that wasn’t enough, she found out that Luke had been messaging men on dating apps.

Devastated by all his lies, Victoria ended the relationship and Luke left the village.

Victoria’s not had luck with men, but could her Mr Right be just a few doors away?

Victoria enjoys David's company. (Image credit: ITV)

After bonding over their babies last week, David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) and have arranged to look after their sons Theo and Harry together.

As they spend time together, it’s clear they enjoy each other’s company and it’s not long before sparks begin to fly.

David enjoys spending time with Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon, David finds himself caught up in the moment and leans in for a kiss, but what will girlfriend Meena say?

He’s also not had much luck in the love department and is now dating nurse Meena (Paige Sandhu), not that we can see that relationship having a happy-ever-after…

Will Meena find out that David's kissed Victoria? (Image credit: ITV)

In recent weeks, Meena’s revealed a dark side. As well as possibly having a hand in her friend’s suspicious death, she’s almost killed a dog and threatened Jacob.

We know that Meena is going to kill this week so could there be murder if she finds out what her boyfriend has been getting up to with Victoria?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 8 July at 8 pm. Air dates may change at short notice because of Euro 2020 football matches - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.