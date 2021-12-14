'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher KISS!

So does this mean Dawn Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Billy are gonna get back together on Emmerdale?

When Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) kissed her ex-boyfriend, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) last month, it caused a whole lot of awkwardness between 'em on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Dawn is all kinds of grateful towards Billy, after he helps her deal with her ex-boyfriend, Alex (Liam Boyle).



Alex has arrived in the village out-of-the-blue and suddenly seems to want to get to know his and Dawn's son, Lucas.



Billy's trouble-making girlfriend, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) stirs up trouble for love-rival Dawn, by accusing the mum of neglecting Lucas.



She strongly urges Alex to take Lucas away!



Meena's meddling causes a whole lot of DRAMA.



However, it looks like it's all going to backfire on her when it just brings Billy and Dawn closer.



In the heat of the moment, Dawn and Billy share a kiss... and this time they both mean it!



As Dawn and Billy admit they are still in love with each other, what will this mean for Meena?

Harriet and Charles discuss her plans to QUIT the church and re-join the police on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

With Christmas fast approaching, things are getting busy at the village church.



But village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is left with plenty to think about when Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) raises the subject of her leaving the church to re-join the police.



It is certainly something that Harriet has thought about before.



And let's face it, she's had plenty of dealings with the police in the not-too-distant past.



Who can forget what happened when her past associate, DI Malone resurfaced...



Will Charles support Harriet's application to re-join the police.



Or will he try and convince her to stick with the church?

WHAT does Noah discover in murderer Meena's bedroom on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Noah Tate (Jack Downham) is a bit worried that his girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is going off him.



However, while snooping about at the B&B, Noah discovers something that could put a smile back on Chloe's face this Christmas.



The lad finds a pretty ring on the floor of resident Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) bedroom.



Noah sneakily steals the ring to give Chloe as an early Christmas present!



But little does he know that the ring used to belong to Meena's murder victim, Leanna Cavanagh...

Can Mandy reunite the Dingle family in time for Christmas on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the Dingles, Mandy (Lisa Riley) hasn't given up hope of reuniting the family for Christmas.



She urges Sam (James Hooton) to make amends with his wife, Lydia (Karen Blick).



The pair have barely been on speaking terms since Lydia broke "Dingle family code" by reporting family member, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) to the police.



Meanwhile, Mandy's son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) continues his campaign to free Liv from police custody, and clear her name.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.