'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Taylor KISSES ex-boyfriend Billy!

It's been just over a year since Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) confessed to her ex-boyfriend, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) that she KILLED dodgy copper DI Malone on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dawn shot the corrupt copper DEAD after he tried to force her to take her own life with a heroin overdose.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, distraught Dawn is haunted by the past and confides in Billy.



Despite all the terrible things he did, Dawn feels like a monster for killing Malone and helping to originally bury his dead body in the village graveyard.



But Billy delivers an impassioned speech to try and help Dawn see things in a different light.



Don't forget about the terrible threats that Malone made involving Dawn's young son, Lucas.



It's clear there's still unresolved feelings between Dawn and Billy, despite the fact she deliberately wrecked their relationship by sleeping with his younger brother, Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony).



Moved by his words, Dawn leans in for a kiss with Billy.



But does he feel the same way?

It looks like it's all over between Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), after she found out her fella recently spent the night at the home of a woman, Fiona he met at a bar during a night out.



Nate still insists he has not been unfaithful and that nothing happened between him and Fiona.



He just crashed on her sofa and passed out drunk.



But Tracy didn't appreciate Nate lying to her in the first place about his wherabouts.



So she still isn't in the mood to welcome the farmer back with open arms.



However, Nate's aunt Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) has a plan to reunite the couple...



On Belle's advice, Nate attempts to spring a romantic surprise for Tracy.



But will it be enough to convince her to forgive and forget?

Can Nate win back Tracy on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.