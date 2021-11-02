'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Nate Robinson cheat on Tracy Metcalfe?

Nate Robinson gets chatted up on a night out in Hotten.

As Tracy Metcalfe hopes to spice things up with Nate Robinson, he’s out on the town being chatted up by a random in Thursday’s first episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Nate and Billy Fletcher have decided to have a change of scene from The Woolpack so have taken a trip to the bright lights of Hotten.

But what he doesn’t realise is that his partner Tracy is back at home hoping to put a bit of spice back into their relationship. So she’s disappointed to discover that instead of going home, he’s gone out on the lash.

Fiona chats up Nate Robinson as he enjoys a night out in Hotten. (Image credit: ITV)

In Hotten, a woman called Fiona chats up Nate, while back in the village, Tracy decides to send him a sexy picture to show him what he’s missing.

Unfortunately, Nate doesn’t get the saucy pic because he accidentally breaks his phone.

As he continues to chat to Fiona, Tracy tries to get hold of her fella but to no avail.

Is Gabby getting used to the idea of motherhood? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gabby thomas hasn’t exactly embraced motherhood since her baby Thomas was born a few weeks ago. It seems she would rather be going out and partying with her friends than be stuck at home with a baby, so she’s been palming off the newborn on his grans, Bernice Blackstock and Kim Tate!

When it seems that Gabby is ready to take the lead in caring for Thomas, Bernice is proud of her daughter, but is everything as it seems?

After being attacked by Aaron, Jai has news for Ben. (Image credit: ITV)

After Aaron Dingle punched Jai Sharma for trying to stitch up Ben Tucker over the bridge collapse at the Survival Challenge, it seems he’s made things a hundred times worse for his boyfriend when he discovers he’s being suspended from work at HOP.

Ben is suspended from work at HOP! (Image credit: ITV)

This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr) and Wednesday at 7.00pm, and Thursday at 7.00pm and 8.00pm.