'Emmerdale' spoilers: Does Billy Fletcher still LOVE Dawn?

Once upon a time, Billy Fletcher (played by Jay Kontzle) thought he had found his happy ever after with girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and her young son, Lucas on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But then things went horribly wrong when Dawn deliberately sabotaged the relationship by sleeping with Billy's younger brother, Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony).



However, Billy and Dawn have since started reconnect after she shared the SHOCK SECRET of how she shot dead corrupt copper, DI Malone in self-defence and helped to bury his body in the village graveyard!



On yesterday's episode of the ITV soap, Dawn was distraught as memories of nasty Malone returned to haunt her.



Billy offered her words of compassion and in the heat of the moment Dawn moved in for a kiss...



... only to be left feeling totally humiliated when Billy REJECTED her advances.



Awkward!



So on tonight's episode of Emmerdale, it's no surprise that Dawn is trying to dodge Billy around the village.



But Billy has definitely been thinking about THAT kiss and eventually tracks Dawn down at Woodbine Cottage.



Dawn is in for a surprise when her ex admits that he does still want to be with her!



However, after the massive fallout that happened between them in the past, Billy needs assurance from Dawn that she's definitely gonna be in it for keeps if they give their relationship another go.



How will Dawn respond?

Billy wants a definite commitment from Dawn on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite some well-meaning meddling from Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), her nephew Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and his girlfriend, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) are most definitely NOT back together.



Belle thought Nate could win Tracy back by springing a romantic surprise at home.



However, Tracy's mood shifted and she became distracted after their baby daughter Frankie uttered her first word, 'Dada'.



Once again, Tracy has started to have doubts about her abilities as a mum...



This does not bode well for Tracy and Nate's relationship.



Especially since Nate is still in the doghouse after recently spending the night at the home of a random woman he met at a bar!



However, having had his own fair share of relationship drama, Nate's dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reckons he might be able to solve Tracy and Nate's domestic squabble.



WHAT does Cain have in mind? And will his plan be a success?

Can Cain help reunite Nate and Tracy on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.