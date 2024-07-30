Emmerdale spoilers: Does Victoria have a long-lost brother?
Airs Thursday 8 August 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
There's a BIG blast-from-the-past for Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) on tonight's double airing of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Despite her fallout with Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), Victoria agrees to give him a lift to a funeral when his car won't start.
While Victoria waits for Eric outside the church, she manages to put her foot in it with a handsome stranger (Oliver Farnworth who played Andy Carver/Gavin Rodwell on Coronation Street).
Who turns out to be the bereaved son of the woman whose funeral it is!
But WHAT is Eric's connection to this family?
Victoria is in for an unexpected surprise when the mystery man reveals his name is... John Sugden!
When Victoria shares her discovery with Eric, he awkwardly reveals that John could well be the son of her late dad, Jack Sugden!
Victoria reels from the revelation that she might have a long-lost half-brother...
Jimmy King (Nick Miles) agrees to give his dad-in-law, Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower), a job driving for the family haulage firm.
Jimmy hopes he won't regret his decision!
But later, Jimmy is not impressed to hear that Rodney has arrived at the delivery destination but items are missing from the van.
Jimmy is quick to blame Rodney for what has happened.
But is it possible that someone else was involved?
Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is determined to settle her debts without telling her fella, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).
After a chat with Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis), Mandy is left intrigued by the idea of becoming... a financial dominatrix!
Are things about to take a KINKY twist for village beautician Mandy?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
