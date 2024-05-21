Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson dead after shock collapse?
Airs Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson collapses and is unresponsive in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Ethan Anderson's plea hearing looms, he's a bag of nerves. But the lawyer has accepted his fate. He knows he was wrong to have done a runner when he crashed Nicky Miligan's car and left him for dead.
Assuming his freedom is about to come to an end in court, Ethan's determined to do something useful with his last moments.
Opening up to Charles, he tells his dad about the conversation he overheard between Ruby and Rose revealing that he's worried that Dawn is going to get caught up in it all.
Acting on vicar Charles' advice, Ethan calls Dawn – who's still camped out at the hospital with her baby son Evan – and leaves her a voicemail filling her in… What will Dawn do when she later hears the message?
Meanwhile, feeling better about himself, Ethan continues chatting to his father as they potter about the house getting ready to head to court.
But Charles gets the shock of his life when he re-enters the lounge only to find his son collapsed on the floor, unresponsive.
Leaping into action, the distraught dad tries to rouse Ethan.
Fortunately his GP partner, Manpreet, is on hand. But when she fails to resuscitate him, is this it for Ethan?
Has Ruby Miligan's hit and run on Ethan taken a deathly toll?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
