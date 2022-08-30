Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson wants Naomi to do the right thing!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Friday 9th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson (Emile John) thinks his sister Naomi (Karene Peter) should go to the police about the vicious attack on Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) in Friday’s double episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It’s been a week since Nicola King realised that Naomi Walters was there on the night that she was attacked by a gang of girls in a car park.
Nicola went to the police but was disappointed when village bobby Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) told her that they didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute Naomi.
Desperate to see justice being done, Nicola took matters into her own hands by threatening to ruin the careers of Naomi’s dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Methurin) and his partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) unless Naomi told the truth.
She’s even confronted Naomi and tried to do the right thing and go to the police, but to no avail.
Naomi’s standing firm. She’s got no intention of going to the police.
Meanwhile, Nicola’s still struggling following the traumatising attack and has been suffering bouts of PTSD.
When her dad Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) wades in and has his say, pointing out how the attack has taken a terrible toll on his daughter, Ethan feels awful for Nicola.
Can Ethan convince Naomi to do the right thing and come forward to the police?
There was a time when Chas Kirk (Lucy Pargeter) hated Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) but it’s amazing how things can turn around in soapland because the pair are now embroiled in a torrid affair and enjoying passionate trysts in fancy hotels!
As her husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) remains oblivious to what’s going on, Chas is loving her intimate getaways with Al, but the ‘L’ word, not so much.
When the pair are post coital in bed, Al confesses his love for Chas, which makes her want to run for the hills, of which there are plenty in the surrounding area of Hotten or Leeds or wherever the heck they are!
Later, Al reiterates the sentiment, telling Chas that he didn’t say it in the heat of the moment, he really does love her.
What was an affair has become a bit more serious.
Will Chas start to fall for Al too?
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Rhona Dingle - Zoe Henry
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
Emmerdale continues weekdays on ITV from 7.30pm.
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has interviewed over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies, Alex Polizzi and Bradley Walsh!
