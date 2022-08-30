Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson wants Naomi to do the right thing!

Can Ethan convince Naomi to go to the police?

Emmerdale 's Ethan Anderson (Emile John) thinks his sister Naomi (Karene Peter) should go to the police about the vicious attack on Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) in Friday’s double episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a week since Nicola King realised that Naomi Walters was there on the night that she was attacked by a gang of girls in a car park.

Nicola went to the police but was disappointed when village bobby Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) told her that they didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute Naomi.

Naomi's refusing to go to the police about Nicola's attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Desperate to see justice being done, Nicola took matters into her own hands by threatening to ruin the careers of Naomi’s dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Methurin) and his partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) unless Naomi told the truth.

Nicola isn't impressed with how Charles and his family are handling the situation. (Image credit: ITV)

She’s even confronted Naomi and tried to do the right thing and go to the police, but to no avail.

Naomi’s standing firm. She’s got no intention of going to the police.

Meanwhile, Nicola’s still struggling following the traumatising attack and has been suffering bouts of PTSD.

Nicola was attacked by a gang of nasty girls in a car park. (Image credit: ITV)

When her dad Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) wades in and has his say, pointing out how the attack has taken a terrible toll on his daughter, Ethan feels awful for Nicola.

Can Ethan convince Naomi to do the right thing and come forward to the police?

Chas and Al have another steamy assignation! (Image credit: ITV)

There was a time when Chas Kirk (Lucy Pargeter) hated Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) but it’s amazing how things can turn around in soapland because the pair are now embroiled in a torrid affair and enjoying passionate trysts in fancy hotels!

As her husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) remains oblivious to what’s going on, Chas is loving her intimate getaways with Al, but the ‘L’ word, not so much.

When the pair are post coital in bed, Al confesses his love for Chas, which makes her want to run for the hills, of which there are plenty in the surrounding area of Hotten or Leeds or wherever the heck they are!

Later, Al reiterates the sentiment, telling Chas that he didn’t say it in the heat of the moment, he really does love her.

What was an affair has become a bit more serious.

Will Chas start to fall for Al too?

Will Chas fall for secret lover Al? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weekdays on ITV from 7.30pm.