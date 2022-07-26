Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle in disguise and on the rob!

Faith Dingle dons a disguise so she can get inside her stepdaughter's house…

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle turns thief in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle's first attempt to retrieve a box from her dead stepdaughter Eileen's house may have failed but she's not given up on the idea.

Bypassing naysayer Nate – who saw his gran get turfed out Eileen's angry widowed husband Angus – Faith returns to the property alone… and in disguise!

Pretending to be a photographer from an estate agency, Faith blags her way in and is elated to find what she's looking for.

Faith dashes out just as Angus twigs who she really is and chases her down the drive!

Meanwhile, having worked out where Faith has gone, Cain and Nate pitch up just as the Dingle nan is pegging it!

What's inside Faith's bag?

With Dawn Fletcher having found out that Clemmie – the little girl who she saved from a drug den – is her son Lucas' half-sister, she's more determined than ever to break her out of care.

Her husband Billy was utterly shocked when Dawn discovered her dodgy ex, Alex, was Clemmie's father which meant Clemmie is Dawn's son Lucas' half sister!

It's a tough position for Billy. He's desperate to have kids of his own with Dawn who's not on the same page.

Dawn's utterly blown away when her husband sits her down and tells her he's called social services to say they want to apply for custody of Clemmie.

Billy and Dawn agree that they need to visit Alex in prison to try to get his consent.

At Take A Vow, a dodgy chain of events is unfolding.

Leyla's horrified when Callum rocks up with the drugs he's arranged to store in the office. The stash is a lot bigger than the dealer had said but Callum doesn't care.

Suzy happens to be passing and is shocked to see dealer Callum hanging about.

Worried for Leyla, who she's no longer talking to, asks Callum if Leyla's still scoring from him.

Meanwhile, from afar, Matty is watching Suzy and becomes convinced he's seen her buying drugs.

Still boiling with rage over Suzy's link to his sister Holly's overdose death, Matty resolves to take revenge.

Later, when the coast is clear, Matty sneaks inside Take A Vow and on searching the place, finds Callum's huge stash of cocaine.

On a whim, panicking Matty grabs it and vanishes…

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.