Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle finds out Suzy's been keeping secrets about Holly

Suzy's link to Moira Dingle's daughter Holly, who died from a drug overdose in 2016, is about to emerge…

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle gets the shock of her life in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Moira Dingle's daughter Holly died of a heroin overdose in 2016, the mum's world fell apart. Moira found Holly dead in her bedroom but has never managed to piece together exactly what happened that fateful night.

Moira's daughter Holly became addicted to drugs and died of an overdose. (Image credit: ITV)

But there's someone under Moira's very nose who knows quite a lot about it - Vanessa's girlfriend Suzy.

Suzy couldn't believe the coincidence when she discovered Holly, a photographer she used for events, was Moira's daughter. Worse still, the party planner realised that the night Holly died, she'd given her money for drugs.

Back in May, Suzy realised she knew Moira's daughter Holly and worse still, worked out she'd given her money for drugs the night Holly OD'd. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla's the only one who knows Suzy's guilty secret and she's desperate for it to stay that way.

But the terrible truth emerges during a showcase at the HOP when a photo of Holly accidentally appears on the big screen.

Moira's shocked when a photo of her girl Holly flicks up during a showcase at the HOP. Suzy panics in the face of the mum's questions. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's astonished and is desperate to know why Suzy and co have got an image of Holly which she spots must have been taken the night her daughter died.

Suzy goes into panic overdrive and splutters out a cover story in the face of Moira's questions. But her girlfriend Vanessa isn't fooled.

Later, backed into a corner, Suzy's forced to tell Vanessa the truth. The village vet reels as Suzy explains. She can't believe her ears as her girlfriend admits she dabbles in drugs. Vanessa feels sick as Suzy opens up about Holly. In an instant, everything has changed and Vanessa is left feeling as if she has no idea who she's been dating.

Vanessa knows Suzy is lying and pushes her to tell the truth. In an instant, everything changes as Vanessa learns Suzy's sordid secrets. (Image credit: ITV)

When Moira arrives, Suzy worries she's overheard their conversation. But Moira hasn't and is there to apologise…

Vanessa's disgusted when Suzy fails to use the moment to come clean… will she tell her mate Moira herself, or keep quiet for Suzy?

Elsewhere, Liv pushes her mum to get talking and finds out Sandra owes some bloke called Terry a whopping £4K. And at Home Farm, Amelia spots a visiting order Gabby's been sent and pockets it, planning to visit Noah herself.

Liv's mum Sandra admits she owes £4K to a dodgy guy called Terry. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia pockets a prison visiting order Gabby has been sent by Noah and pockets it. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.