Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle finds out Suzy's been keeping secrets about Holly

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle gets the shock of her life in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Moira Dingle's daughter Holly died of a heroin overdose in 2016, the mum's world fell apart. Moira found Holly dead in her bedroom but has never managed to piece together exactly what happened that fateful night.
But there's someone under Moira's very nose who knows quite a lot about it - Vanessa's girlfriend Suzy.
Suzy couldn't believe the coincidence when she discovered Holly, a photographer she used for events, was Moira's daughter. Worse still, the party planner realised that the night Holly died, she'd given her money for drugs.
Leyla's the only one who knows Suzy's guilty secret and she's desperate for it to stay that way.
But the terrible truth emerges during a showcase at the HOP when a photo of Holly accidentally appears on the big screen.
Moira's astonished and is desperate to know why Suzy and co have got an image of Holly which she spots must have been taken the night her daughter died.
Suzy goes into panic overdrive and splutters out a cover story in the face of Moira's questions. But her girlfriend Vanessa isn't fooled.
Later, backed into a corner, Suzy's forced to tell Vanessa the truth. The village vet reels as Suzy explains. She can't believe her ears as her girlfriend admits she dabbles in drugs. Vanessa feels sick as Suzy opens up about Holly. In an instant, everything has changed and Vanessa is left feeling as if she has no idea who she's been dating.
When Moira arrives, Suzy worries she's overheard their conversation. But Moira hasn't and is there to apologise…
Vanessa's disgusted when Suzy fails to use the moment to come clean… will she tell her mate Moira herself, or keep quiet for Suzy?
Elsewhere, Liv pushes her mum to get talking and finds out Sandra owes some bloke called Terry a whopping £4K. And at Home Farm, Amelia spots a visiting order Gabby's been sent and pockets it, planning to visit Noah herself.
