Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle is DESTROYED by Cain!

Faith Dingle realises she has no hope of reconciling with her son in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle has pushed son Cain Dingle to his absolute limit after her recent spate of outrageous behaviour.

Just a few weeks earlier, Faith's daughter Chas Dingle seemed to have found a way to help her reconnect with Cain when she suggested that Faith spend time at the allotment with Cain's young son Kyle.

Despite his better judgement in letting his chaotic mum back into his life, when she made an impassioned plea to let her spend time with her grandson, he softened.

Faith insisted that although she was a terrible mother, she wanted to make things right by being a good grandma to Kyle.

Faith got very flirty with Dan at the allotment before turning him against her too! (Image credit: ITV)

Faith's good intentions went almost instantly by the wayside when she flirted her way into convincing a gullible Dan Spencer to do the planting for her.

After inviting him for a pint in the Woolpack to 'celebrate', the boozy pair headed back to the allotment. A horrified Cain turned up with Kyle just in time to find them exiting the allotment shed after copping off with each other!

Fed up with Faith's complete lack of respect for Kyle - let alone Chas who was NOT impressed Faith had been getting busy with her ex-husband - Cain made it clear he was done with her.

A desperate Faith tried to apologise to Cain, but he was fuming when it was quite clear she couldn't really see what she'd done wrong.

With her family now completely against her, Faith's increasingly erratic behaviour took a shocking turn after she lobbed a dumb bell through Dan's door.

Cain and Chas were horrified.



Moira Dingle is horrified by Cain Dingle's words about his mum. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain's fury over Faith's behaviour has seen his anger increase but his wife Moira Dingle is STUNNED by his cruel jibe when Faith begs him once again to forgive her.

Cain leaves Faith devastated when he tells her that he wishes she were dead.

Is there any way back for mother and son or has Faith finally burned all her bridges?

Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas is relieved after recent events and also, Chloe Harris makes a big decision.

