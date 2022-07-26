Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle is on a SECRET MISSION and ropes in Nate…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 2nd August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle is determined to take what's hers in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Faith Dingle isn't going to let terminal cancer get in the way of what she wants to do with her days.
Having brewed up a secret plan, Faith recruits her grandson Nate's help. She needs a driver.
As dolled up Faith and Nate head out of the village, Chas is suspicious and knows only too well her mum must be up to something.
After refusing to explain herself to Nate, Faith finally comes clean when they draw up outside a random house…
Nate's aghast as his gran tells him the house was owned by her dead stepdaughter Eileen, and that inside the property is a box belonging to Faith which she's determined to retrieve.
Faith rocks up to the door bold as brass and blags her way inside. From the car, Nate watches on and is shocked when Faith's promptly ejected by Eileen's widowed husband Angus.
The Dingle gran returns to the car empty-handed but vows to return and pull off the plan.
At Take A Vow, Leyla is thrown when her dealer Callum offers her cash to store drugs on the office. It's the last thing the addict needs lying around – nor is it legal – but the business is struggling and Leyla finds herself accepting the dodgy deal.
Up at Home Farm, Dawn is still in bits about Clemmie being taken into care and just can't get over it. She feels she's let down Clemmie's mum Beth who recently died and was Dawn's best friend.
Wanting to help, Dawn's dad Will suggests she gets on to social services for an update.
Later, having made the call, Dawn has shocking news to share with her husband Billy.
She's found out Clemmie's dad is her jailed ex Alex… which makes Clemmie Dawn's son Lucas' sister!
Dawn is utterly crushed to realise Alex and her best friend Beth slept with each other behind her back.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.