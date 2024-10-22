Emmerdale spoilers: Fight club! Billy's in grave danger — but can he back out?
Airs Monday 28th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher takes on his scariest boxing match so far in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
He's been warned again and again not to take part in any more boxing bouts but Billy Fletcher is in too deep.
Though Aaron, Mack and John have tried to stop the broke dad from secretly competing in these dangerous unlicensed matches, he won't. And he can't.
Head honcho Jade arrives in the village and literally strong-arms him into taking part.
At the venue, as she outlines the rules of the fight, Billy's horrified but unable to back out.
When Mack arrives at the warehouse, suspecting Billy has gone ahead with the booking, he's sickened to discover what is about to unfold in front of a baying, aggressive crowd…
Who's Billy's opponent?
Elsewhere, Nicola moves forward with her suspicions about Tom.
She's noticed that her stepson Carl seems scared of him and wants to know why.
As she gently questions Carl, he's about to elaborate when Tom arrives unexpectedly. Carl clams up – but Nicola's not about to.
After calling Jimmy to tell him what is going on, Nicola spots the remote controlled truck Tom gave Carl has been put in the bin.
Knowing how much Carl loved the toy, Nicola is more convinced than ever that she is on to something and takes it up with Carl.
When Tom later returns there's hell to pay as Nicola tears into him accusing him of bullying Carl.
Will Tom manage to talk his way out trouble? Could this be the start of his 'Nice Guy' image slipping as folk begin to realise Belle Dingle has been telling the truth all along?
Will Nicola make good on a threat to call the police?
At Butler's, Cain is looking for answers from Moira who's making arrangements ahead of her risky brain surgery.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
