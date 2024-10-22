Emmerdale spoilers: Fight club! Billy's in grave danger — but can he back out?

Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher takes on his scariest boxing match so far in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

He's been warned again and again not to take part in any more boxing bouts but Billy Fletcher is in too deep.

Mack tells Billy that he needs to stop taking part in his boxing matches. (Image credit: ITV)

Though Aaron, Mack and John have tried to stop the broke dad from secretly competing in these dangerous unlicensed matches, he won't. And he can't.

Head honcho Jade arrives in the village and literally strong-arms him into taking part.

At the venue, as she outlines the rules of the fight, Billy's horrified but unable to back out.

When Mack arrives at the warehouse, suspecting Billy has gone ahead with the booking, he's sickened to discover what is about to unfold in front of a baying, aggressive crowd…

Who's Billy's opponent?

Mack is horrified to find Billy has fronted up to the dangerous boxing match. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola moves forward with her suspicions about Tom.

She's noticed that her stepson Carl seems scared of him and wants to know why.

As she gently questions Carl, he's about to elaborate when Tom arrives unexpectedly. Carl clams up – but Nicola's not about to.

Nicola asks Carl if he's scared of his cousin Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

After calling Jimmy to tell him what is going on, Nicola spots the remote controlled truck Tom gave Carl has been put in the bin.

Knowing how much Carl loved the toy, Nicola is more convinced than ever that she is on to something and takes it up with Carl.

When Tom later returns there's hell to pay as Nicola tears into him accusing him of bullying Carl.

Will Tom manage to talk his way out trouble? Could this be the start of his 'Nice Guy' image slipping as folk begin to realise Belle Dingle has been telling the truth all along?

Will Nicola make good on a threat to call the police?

When Tom returns unexpectedly, Carl clams up and refuses to tell Nicola what's been going on. (Image credit: ITV)

At Butler's, Cain is looking for answers from Moira who's making arrangements ahead of her risky brain surgery.

Cain wants answers from Moira as her brain surgery looms. (Image credit: ITV)