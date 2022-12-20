Emmerdale spoilers: FLASHBACK EPISODE reveals Cain Dingle's past with brother Caleb

Find out why Emmerdale's Cain Dingle hates his brother Caleb in Boxing Day's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain Dingle has made it perfectly clear to his estranged brother Caleb that he has no intention of making peace with him.

It may be Christmas but the jailed Dingle isn't feeling at all festive or up for moving into the new year with a clean slate.

All he wants is for Caleb to be kept as far away as possible from him and his family but stuck in jail there's not much he can do to stop his sibling from doing as he pleases!

As Cain prepares to face the music during a visit with his wife Moira — who's utterly stunned to have found out she has a brother-in-law — time rolls back to 1991 to reveal what went on back in the day.

Meet the young Caleb (left) and Cain and find out why there is so much bad blood. (Image credit: ITV)

What happened to make Cain feel so strongly about his sibling? And can anyone help to repair the brothers' bitter rift?

Emmerdale airs on ITV from 7pm this week – see our TV Guide for listings.