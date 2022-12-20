Emmerdale spoilers: FLASHBACK EPISODE reveals Cain Dingle's past with brother Caleb
Airs Boxing Day 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Find out why Emmerdale's Cain Dingle hates his brother Caleb in Boxing Day's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Cain Dingle has made it perfectly clear to his estranged brother Caleb that he has no intention of making peace with him.
It may be Christmas but the jailed Dingle isn't feeling at all festive or up for moving into the new year with a clean slate.
All he wants is for Caleb to be kept as far away as possible from him and his family but stuck in jail there's not much he can do to stop his sibling from doing as he pleases!
As Cain prepares to face the music during a visit with his wife Moira — who's utterly stunned to have found out she has a brother-in-law — time rolls back to 1991 to reveal what went on back in the day.
What happened to make Cain feel so strongly about his sibling? And can anyone help to repair the brothers' bitter rift?
Emmerdale airs on ITV from 7pm this week – see our TV Guide for listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Caleb - Will Ash
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
