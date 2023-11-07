Emmerdale spoilers: Fraud Bernice Blackstock goes on the RUN!

Bernice Blackstock's scam is exposed as she goes on the run.

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock goes into hiding in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Recently, Bernice had been acting shifty by taking sneaky phone calls and spending a fortune on the struggling B&B, despite having no customers to pay for it all.

Her business partner Bob Hope was frustrated at Bernice's non-stop spending, with no idea on how she was finding the cash.

However, Bernice's suspicious behaviour has a devastating outcome when her furious brother-in-law Jimmy King discovers enforcement agents have seized their belongings due to a fraudulent twenty grand debt.

And even worse, the culprit Bernice is on the run!

Meanwhile, Bob is horrified to learn that Bernice has failed to pay suppliers and her daughter Gabby Thomas is disappointed by her mum's abandonment once again.

Jimmy confronts his wife Nicola over her reluctance to report her sister's deception, but she's soon suspicious over Cathy Hope's casual attitude as she tries to find Bernice.

With all the drama going on, Bernice hides out in Brook Cottage, terrified that she will go to prison if Nicola reports her.

Bernice tries to make an escape. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola King stops her sister from leaving. (Image credit: ITV)

Cathy secretly informs Bernice about what's happening on the outside and it's not long before Nicola finds her and stops her from escaping.

However, at the last moment, Bernice stays and admits the reason behind her fraud, but Nicola is adamant that Bernice must make a decision — it's the police or accept her deal.

What will Bernice choose?

Mackenzie Boyd confesses his love to Charity Dingle! (Image credit: ITV)

How romantic...Mack lies in front of Charity's car to stop her from going to Scotland. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle are finding it hard to keep away from each other.

Later, Charity decides to escape the heartbreak by going to Scotland to be with her daughter Debbie Dingle.

Mack is devastated to hear that his ex-wife is planning to leave the village and lays down in front of Charity's car in a desperate bid to make her stay.

After they both confess their true love for each other, Mack suggests they get back together and vows to end things with girlfriend Chloe Harris for good.

Marlon Dingle has been keeping a secret from wife Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle tells Mary Goskirk about the secret he's been keeping — that Rhona's ex-husband Gus Malcolm forged her signature to use her embryos she had frozen when they were married.

Mary pleads Marlon to tell Rhona. Will he do as his mother-in-law says?

Drama escalates between Aaron Dingle and Billy Fletcher. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, things get heated between Billy Fletcher and Aaron Dingle when Aaron provokes Billy after the kids argue about a playground fall.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.