Emmerdale spoilers: Fraud Bernice Blackstock goes on the RUN!
Airs Monday 13th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock goes into hiding in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Recently, Bernice had been acting shifty by taking sneaky phone calls and spending a fortune on the struggling B&B, despite having no customers to pay for it all.
Her business partner Bob Hope was frustrated at Bernice's non-stop spending, with no idea on how she was finding the cash.
However, Bernice's suspicious behaviour has a devastating outcome when her furious brother-in-law Jimmy King discovers enforcement agents have seized their belongings due to a fraudulent twenty grand debt.
And even worse, the culprit Bernice is on the run!
Meanwhile, Bob is horrified to learn that Bernice has failed to pay suppliers and her daughter Gabby Thomas is disappointed by her mum's abandonment once again.
Jimmy confronts his wife Nicola over her reluctance to report her sister's deception, but she's soon suspicious over Cathy Hope's casual attitude as she tries to find Bernice.
With all the drama going on, Bernice hides out in Brook Cottage, terrified that she will go to prison if Nicola reports her.
Cathy secretly informs Bernice about what's happening on the outside and it's not long before Nicola finds her and stops her from escaping.
However, at the last moment, Bernice stays and admits the reason behind her fraud, but Nicola is adamant that Bernice must make a decision — it's the police or accept her deal.
What will Bernice choose?
Elsewhere, Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle are finding it hard to keep away from each other.
Later, Charity decides to escape the heartbreak by going to Scotland to be with her daughter Debbie Dingle.
Mack is devastated to hear that his ex-wife is planning to leave the village and lays down in front of Charity's car in a desperate bid to make her stay.
After they both confess their true love for each other, Mack suggests they get back together and vows to end things with girlfriend Chloe Harris for good.
Marlon Dingle tells Mary Goskirk about the secret he's been keeping — that Rhona's ex-husband Gus Malcolm forged her signature to use her embryos she had frozen when they were married.
Mary pleads Marlon to tell Rhona. Will he do as his mother-in-law says?
Also, things get heated between Billy Fletcher and Aaron Dingle when Aaron provokes Billy after the kids argue about a playground fall.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK.
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.