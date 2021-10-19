'Emmerdale' spoilers: Gabby Thomas' escape from Kim is put at risk!

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas is on damage control in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With pregnant Gabby planning to sneak out of Emmerdale with her gran Diane and mum Bernice she's stressed to the max. She's desperate to get away from Kim Tate who's gunning for control over her unborn grandchild.

So the last thing Gabby needs is to have attention drawn to her gran's exit.

In the Woolpack, Diane and sharing a box of memories with Bernice and Chas. Gabby fumes when she learns Chas is planning a party at the Woolpack for Diane who once ran the village pub!

Will Gabby shut down the idea and deny Diane a goodbye do?

As Gabby contemplates what's ahead she goes to stepmum Laurel's for a family dinner, determined to share some last moments with her family.

But as she secretly prepares to say her goodbyes, will Gabby crack and tell them she's leaving the village for good? It seems the reality of what she is leaving behind in the village is about to hit a very hormonal Gabby...

Elsewhere, questions continue to be asked following the survival challenge disaster on Home Farm land.

D S Rogers arrives wanting to know more about the health and safety procedures used at Priya and Ellis' event.

What will the detective uncover about the fatality?

Will Priya and Ellis find themselves in trouble, or is there someone else in the village who has got a deadly confession to make?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.