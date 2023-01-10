Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas LASHES OUT at Dawn

Gabby Thomas pulls no punches when she and Dawn Fletcher get into an argument.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas delivers a low blow in Wednesday's episode.

Home Farm is about to become a battleground.

Once again, Gabby Thomas and Dawn Fletcher are at each other's throats as their personalities and priorities just don't align.

Having witnessed Gabby make a move on Nicky, the manny they've hired to look after the kids, Dawn's unimpressed and can't help but make a dig at Gabby.

Dawn and Gabby clash next week. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a red rag to a bull for the single young mum who then tears into Dawn, not caring that Dawn's dad Will and her kids Lucas and Clemmie are in the room as she brands her a prostitute, harking back to her troubled past.

Dawn is horrified that Lucas and Clemmie bear witness to Gabby's evil outburst. (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby's outburst prompts some awkward questions from her young son leaving Dawn mortified and incensed.

Dawn rushes out of the room in tears leaving furious Will with Gabby. Will she apologise or is WWIII about to kick off at the Tate pile?

Sisters Nicola and Bernice get to talking about the salon with Bernice having been made redundant by owner Mandy.

Nicola suggests her sister Bernice, who's been made redundant by Mandy, buys Pollard's B&B. (Image credit: ITV)

When Nicola suggests the beautician buys the B&B from retiring Pollard will Bernice go for it?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.