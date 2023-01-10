Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas LASHES OUT at Dawn
Airs Wednesday 18th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas delivers a low blow in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Home Farm is about to become a battleground.
Once again, Gabby Thomas and Dawn Fletcher are at each other's throats as their personalities and priorities just don't align.
Having witnessed Gabby make a move on Nicky, the manny they've hired to look after the kids, Dawn's unimpressed and can't help but make a dig at Gabby.
It's a red rag to a bull for the single young mum who then tears into Dawn, not caring that Dawn's dad Will and her kids Lucas and Clemmie are in the room as she brands her a prostitute, harking back to her troubled past.
Gabby's outburst prompts some awkward questions from her young son leaving Dawn mortified and incensed.
Dawn rushes out of the room in tears leaving furious Will with Gabby. Will she apologise or is WWIII about to kick off at the Tate pile?
Sisters Nicola and Bernice get to talking about the salon with Bernice having been made redundant by owner Mandy.
When Nicola suggests the beautician buys the B&B from retiring Pollard will Bernice go for it?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
