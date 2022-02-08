'Emmerdale' spoilers: Has Meena Jutla finally been caught?
Airs Wednesday 16th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's in shock over Meena Jutla's gunfire in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the wake of Meena Jutla's rampage on Billy and Dawn's dramatic wedding day – during which shots were fired and lives left hanging in the balance – Emmerdale is a village in shock.
Can those affected ever recover from the trauma the serial killer has inflicted?
And has Meena's killing spree finally come to an end? Has she been killed herself? Caught? Taken her own life?
As the villagers take stock, they wonder if they'll ever get over the horror of what Meena has done all this time under their very noses.
Back at Butler's, Chas has climbed in through the window and is trying to get through to her brother Cain.
Will her lecture work? Can she get Cain to open up and address what happened during his angry outburst witnessed by his terrified son, Kyle?
Will the devoted Dingle dad ever get his son back under his roof and resume co-parenting with Kyle's mum Amy?
Over at Mill, Liv's reeling in shame having jumped to the conclusion that Vinny was about to propose to her. She's absolutely mortified by her mistake and legs it back to work at the Hide.
As Vinny reflects on his romantic surprise, which has gone spectacularly wrong, will he find a way to get their romance happily back on track?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
