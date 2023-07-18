Emmerdale spoilers: HEARTACHE for Jai Sharma on his wedding day to Laurel
Airs Thursday 27th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jai Sharma regrets his row with Rishi on his wedding day in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the big day and excitement is high in the village as Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma are set to tie the knot in church.
At Mulberry, Jai is blown away when he claps eyes on his bride-to-be in her stunning white dress.
But the shine is taken off the special moment when Jai's parents Georgia and Rishi arrive at the couple's home.
With the worst possible timing ever, Rishi chooses to tell Jai the name of his biological dad!
The revelation sends everyone spinning and as Jai and Georgia kick off, Rishi storms off home.
Calming down, Jai tells his mum he wants her at the wedding, and his dad too. But Rishi's nowhere to be seen and ignores his ex's calls.
In church, after the happy pair exchange their vows, the wedding guests whoop with joy. But Jai is wounded and regretful to realise Rishi has missed this huge milestone moment.
Will Jai seek him out and get him to the reception?
Elsewhere, Noah worries about Amelia who's super stressed out about the trouble her dad Dan is in. And Claudette confronts Charles about his treatment of Victor.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!