Emmerdale spoilers: HEARTACHE for Jai Sharma on his wedding day to Laurel

Jai is devastated that Rishi wasn't there to witness him marry Laurel.

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma regrets his row with Rishi on his wedding day in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the big day and excitement is high in the village as Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma are set to tie the knot in church.

At Mulberry, Jai is blown away when he claps eyes on his bride-to-be in her stunning white dress.

But the shine is taken off the special moment when Jai's parents Georgia and Rishi arrive at the couple's home.

Moments before Laurel and Jai are due to get hitched, Rishi reveals the identity of his son's biological dad.

With the worst possible timing ever, Rishi chooses to tell Jai the name of his biological dad!

The revelation sends everyone spinning and as Jai and Georgia kick off, Rishi storms off home.

Calming down, Jai tells his mum he wants her at the wedding, and his dad too. But Rishi's nowhere to be seen and ignores his ex's calls.

Georgia tries to get hold of Rishi who's wanted in church.

In church, after the happy pair exchange their vows, the wedding guests whoop with joy. But Jai is wounded and regretful to realise Rishi has missed this huge milestone moment.

Laurel and Jai are married by village vicar Charles.

The happily married couple kiss!

Jai is filled with regret that his dad Rishi missed the wedding.

Will Jai seek him out and get him to the reception?

Elsewhere, Noah worries about Amelia who's super stressed out about the trouble her dad Dan is in. And Claudette confronts Charles about his treatment of Victor.

Noah worries about Amelia who's super stressed about her dad Dan who's in big trouble with the police.

