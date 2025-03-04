Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbroken Sarah gets shocking news about her pregnancy

Airs Monday 10th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Charity takes her granddaughter Sarah to see GP Manpreet (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden learns she's not going to be a mum in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah Sugden's been spinning about being pregnant for some time.

Unable to share the burden with Jacob, who's lost in the depths of grief over his mum Leyla's death, she's been shouldering the problem unsure of what to do.

Jacob

Sarah's been dating Jacob and has been given cause to do a pregnancy test which came up positive (Image credit: ITV)

Having told her gran, Charity, it's off to the GP for Sarah.

Charity is heartbroken for Sarah who's told by Manpreet that she's not pregnant (Image credit: ITV)

Needing to double-check the result, Manpreet does the necessary test which brings up difficult news.

Sarah's stunned as she's told the result was a false positive.

Sarah's test gave her a false positive. Given her illness, heartbroken Sarah fears this was her one chance to become a mum (Image credit: ITV)

Charity and Manpreet watch on concerned as Sarah's upset takes hold.

Given her life-shortening illness, Fanconi anaemia, Sarah's convinced this was her one chance and that she'll never be a mum.

At Smithy, Marlon tries to tell April that Dylan is going to need professional help to come off spice.

April Windsor has been living on the streets since Christmas

April spent some time living on the streets when her life and feelings overwhelmed her (Image credit: ITV)

But disaster is looming.

Rhona's horrified when she discovers ketamine has been taken from the locked cabinets at the vets.

Dylan of course is the prime suspect.

Marlon, Rhona, April, Ross and Dylan

April's roughsleeper friend Dylan (right) has been staying a Smithy Cottage but is blamed when some drugs go missing from Rhona's vet's surgery (Image credit: ITV)

The roughsleeper denies the theft but when the drugs are found in his pocket, April is crushed by her friend's betrayal.

But it's Marlon who's behind the crime.

Not knowing how to get shot of the teen, who he sees as a bad influence on April who's not long returned from a stint on the streets, the dad made a mad decision.

Rhona's horrified when he confesses what he's done but before Marlon can right his wrong, the parents learn Dylan has overdosed and is in hospital in a critical condition…

Elsewhere, a phone call sets off Steph. It's from a friend of her "missing" grandad who was expecting him.

Still convinced Anthony's disappearance is totally fishy and, confused by her mum Ruby's continually fraught behaviour, Steph sets out to address her suspicions once and for all.

Steph rummages in her dad's desk at the Depot

Steph roots through her dad's office trying to find clues to Anthony's disappearance (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the Depot, she's rooting through her dad's desk looking for clues when Caleb walks in…

Caleb finds Steph in his office at the Depot

When Caleb finds Steph, will he reveal the terrible truth about Anthony? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

