Emmerdale spoilers: I predict a RIOT! Chloe Harris WANTS Mack

Chloe Harris has got her eye on Mackenzie Boyd.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is ready to cause trouble in her pursuit for Mackenzie Boyd in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

New parents Chloe and Mack have been each other's support network since the fallout of their baby bombshell, where it was revealed that Mack was the secret father of Chloe's baby, Reuben.

Mack's been determined to win back his wife Charity Dingle, but has since developed a growing friendship with Chloe.

After Chloe and Mack's near-kiss reignited some old feelings for the young mum, her sister Amy Wyatt questions Chloe's intentions with Mack. Despite Amy's warnings, it looks like Chloe is ready to go to war for her baby's dad... but will Mack feel the same way?

Chloe wants to risk it all for Mackenzie Boyd after their near-kiss. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Charity's son Moses runs towards Mack and she's forced to let them spend time together. Mack tries to make the most of his time with his stepson and ex.

As they spend some rare quality time together at the playground, Charity enjoys being a family unit again and makes a big step in their strained relationship — she agrees to think about involving Mack in Moses' birthday celebration.

Charity Dingle is forced to chat with her ex Mack in the playground. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden complains to Laurel Thomas about Gabby Thomas' need to increase The Hide's online presence.

Teen Amelia Spencer uses this opportunity to earn some cash and volunteers to help.

Amelia Spencer jumps at the chance to earn some extra income. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom King is stunned when Belle Dingle opens up about her mental health battle, and after his outburst from when she confessed a dark moment in her past, she's surprised when he kisses her, clearly unfazed by her admission. Belle is over the moon by how strong their relationship is.

Tom King has a surprise reaction when Belle Dingle opens up about her struggles with her mental health. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.