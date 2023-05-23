Emmerdale spoilers: I predict a RIOT! Chloe Harris WANTS Mack
Airs Thursday 1st June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is ready to cause trouble in her pursuit for Mackenzie Boyd in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
New parents Chloe and Mack have been each other's support network since the fallout of their baby bombshell, where it was revealed that Mack was the secret father of Chloe's baby, Reuben.
Mack's been determined to win back his wife Charity Dingle, but has since developed a growing friendship with Chloe.
After Chloe and Mack's near-kiss reignited some old feelings for the young mum, her sister Amy Wyatt questions Chloe's intentions with Mack. Despite Amy's warnings, it looks like Chloe is ready to go to war for her baby's dad... but will Mack feel the same way?
Meanwhile, Charity's son Moses runs towards Mack and she's forced to let them spend time together. Mack tries to make the most of his time with his stepson and ex.
As they spend some rare quality time together at the playground, Charity enjoys being a family unit again and makes a big step in their strained relationship — she agrees to think about involving Mack in Moses' birthday celebration.
Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden complains to Laurel Thomas about Gabby Thomas' need to increase The Hide's online presence.
Teen Amelia Spencer uses this opportunity to earn some cash and volunteers to help.
Tom King is stunned when Belle Dingle opens up about her mental health battle, and after his outburst from when she confessed a dark moment in her past, she's surprised when he kisses her, clearly unfazed by her admission. Belle is over the moon by how strong their relationship is.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.