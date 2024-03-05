Emmerdale spoilers: It's OVER for Charity Dingle and Mack?
Airs Tuesday 12th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is at a crossroads in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Jacob's Fold, Mack is thrown to find his wife has vanished.
With Charity having asked him for space again and again, she's walked out on the mechanic in utter turmoil.
Worried about her well-being, Mack heads off to find her and soon comes across Charity at the side of the road with her car which has broken down.
Taking ownership of his mistake, Mack apologises for not listening to her, desperate to be there for Charity who has PTSD.
Given that Charity's struggling to keep it together right now, has she got the headspace for all this with Mack or does she need some proper space from him?
At the Kings' house, Jimmy is a wreck as he contemplates life without his daughter Angel whose sentencing hearing is looming.
