Emmerdale spoilers: It's over for Marlon and Rhona Dingle as the couple divorce?

Marlon and Rhona Dingle are at rock bottom as the rows continue.

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle has had it with Rhona in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Their arguments have got so bad that Marlon and Rhona Dingle can barely stand the sight of each other.

The once rock-solid couple, who have got past so many obstacles in their marriage and come out smiling, have been defeated by the latest of life's struggles.

To be fair, the nightmare Gus put them through, fraudulently conceiving baby Ivy with Rhona's eggs, is huge.

Rhona was horrified to discover her ex, Gus, had secretly used their embryos to get his new wife Lucy pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Gus got sentenced to eight years in court for what he did to Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

But when Rhona tore into her ex in court and effectively had him sent to prison for eight years, Marlon was horrified. Rhona had gone against the plan they'd agreed on and left Ivy, whose mum died in childbirth, without her biological dad.

Since then, Smithy Cottage has become a battleground.

Marlon's triggered when he finds Rhona talking to Charles about having Ivy christened.

Assuming he's been left out of the loop yet again, he has a go at Rhona and doesn't want to hear it when she explains it was the vicar who opened up with the conversation.

Marriage counselling hasn't fixed the Dingles' marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

It's tit for tat as Rhona rages at him about how he constantly goes over old ground while he rants at her for always having a ready excuse.

As tempers boil over for the zillionth time, Marlon flings a pan to the ground in anger and announces he needs to get away so he can make a decision about the future of their marriage.

Over at Wishing Well, there's another blow for Lydia when Samson returns home proud as punch to have passed his driving test.

Samson and his friend Josh tell Lydia and Sam he has passed his driving test. (Image credit: ITV)

The stepmum had secretly been hoping Samson would fail it meaning he couldn't set off on his road trip round Europe.

Her lack of enthusiasm doesn't go unnoticed by the teenage Dingle who promptly sets off to the Hide with Josh to celebrate.

