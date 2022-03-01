'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jailed killer Meena Jutla FRAMES her sister Manpreet!

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla cruelly turns the tables on Manpreet in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Manpreet has agreed to visit her jailed, serial killer sister Meena Jutla on one condition… The serial killer must confess to her long list of crimes!

But when the cagey doc turns up, Meena soon sends her into a rage when she asserts they BOTH have something to confess to!

Though Manpreet has lied to the police about what happened between Liam and Meena when she 'fell' from the bridge (when in actual fact Liam pushed her after she gloated about enjoying killing his daughter Leanna), she's furious at Meena's gall in suggesting they're both as bad as each other and slaps her unhinged sibling!

Meena has got Manpreet over a barrel. (Image credit: ITV)

To Manpreet's surprise, her outburst seems to have an effect on Meena who assures her sister she will confess all… But is Meena telling the truth?

Later, back in the village, Manpreet passes on the news to her vicar boyfriend, Charles. At last they feel they're getting somewhere with the Meena whose evil deeds have affected most of the villagers.

However, as always, Meena is one step ahead.

At the police station, Meena then tells the detectives it was Manpreet who killed Andrea Tate!

As Meena embellishes her story, framing her innocent sister, she's convincing and clearly loving every minute in the spotlight.

Will Meena manage to take Manpreet down with her?

Meena Jutla is in jail for a series of murders, attempted murders, kidnappings and more! (Image credit: ITV)

As Charity prepares to re-open the new Woolie and show off what she's done to the place now she's taken it over from Chas, the bad blood is still sloshing around between the rival cousins.

Chas knows how to push Charity's buttons and takes a job at the B&B rather than work with her at the Woolie! (Image credit: ITV)

Charity fumes to see that the pub's refit is behind schedule and to add insult to injury, Chas takes a job at the B&B where they plan to host an event on the same day as the boozer's re-opening! Touché!

Rhona gets down on one knee to propose to Marlon… (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, as Rhona bobs down on one knee in a bid to propose to Marlon, the moment is ruined when her mum Mary (a new character played by Louise Jameson) pulls outside the vet's house!

… But the moment is interrupted by the arrival of Rhona's mum Mary! (Image credit: ITV)

What's she doing here? And is Mary sticking around?

Rhona and her mum Mary don't have a good relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at its new start time of 7.30pm.