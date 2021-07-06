'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King tells Nicola about his kiss with Mandy?
Airs Friday 16 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV
Jimmy King needs to come clean in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
With the Kings getting all their dirty laundry out for an airing there's something Jimmy hasn't yet told Nicola.
The husband and wife have been at rock bottom as life threw everything at their marriage which buckled and broke under the strain.
And now it's time to get it all out. But Nicola still doesn't know that Jimmy recently planted a kiss on Mandy Dingle who's been a supportive friend to the truck driver.
Will Jimmy tell Nicola?
Elsewhere in the village another couple is under strain.
Tracy has been struggling to cope with the demands of baby Frankie since she became a mum. She's tried to hide it and carry on but it's getting worse for the devoted mother.
It takes a lot for guilt-ridden Tracy to come clean about her feelings of inadequacy to Nate. Will her boyfriend prove to be an understanding ear for Tracy?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
