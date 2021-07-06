'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King tells Nicola about his kiss with Mandy?

Jimmy King has got some explaining to do in Emmerdale.

Jimmy King needs to come clean in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

With the Kings getting all their dirty laundry out for an airing there's something Jimmy hasn't yet told Nicola.

Will Jimmy King own up about his recent betrayal in Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

The husband and wife have been at rock bottom as life threw everything at their marriage which buckled and broke under the strain.

And now it's time to get it all out. But Nicola still doesn't know that Jimmy recently planted a kiss on Mandy Dingle who's been a supportive friend to the truck driver.

Will Jimmy tell Nicola?

How will Nicola react to news that Jimmy has kissed Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village another couple is under strain.

Tracy has been struggling to cope with the demands of baby Frankie since she became a mum. She's tried to hide it and carry on but it's getting worse for the devoted mother.

New mum Tracy opens up about her struggles in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

It takes a lot for guilt-ridden Tracy to come clean about her feelings of inadequacy to Nate. Will her boyfriend prove to be an understanding ear for Tracy?

Nate listens as Tracy talks about her feelings of inadequacy since becoming a mum to their daughter in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.