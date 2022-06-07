Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas is READY for LOVE again!

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas reckons she's ready in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been a long lonely road for Laurel Thomas since her husband Ashley died in 2017.

Since then the single mum has had relationships with two village men, Bob Hope and Jai Sharma. But neither relationship worked out in the long run.

Ashley Thomas, Laurel's husband, died in 2017 of early onset vascular dementia. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel then dated Ashley's best mate Bob. (Image credit: ITV)

Then came a romance with Jai Sharma. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel went through the mill with Jai who broke her trust when he secretly took out a loan in her name and to top it off she then discovered he'd lied to her about a near relapse.

Though Laurel was hoping to give things another go with fellow recovering addict Jai, she realised she couldn't take the risk again for herself, or for her kids.

But Jai's lies ended up ruining his bond with Laurel. (Image credit: ITV)

But during an emotional confession, Laurel opens up about her love life and admits she's had enough of being on her own and is ready to try dating again!

Will she find love with another villager?

Elsewhere, in the wake of Faith's bombshell – which saw the Dingle gran tell her loved ones her cancer had returned and had become terminal – the family process the painful news.

Will Cain turn on his wife Moira for not telling him his mum's secret?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.