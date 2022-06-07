Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas is READY for LOVE again!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 17th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas reckons she's ready in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's been a long lonely road for Laurel Thomas since her husband Ashley died in 2017.
Since then the single mum has had relationships with two village men, Bob Hope and Jai Sharma. But neither relationship worked out in the long run.
Laurel went through the mill with Jai who broke her trust when he secretly took out a loan in her name and to top it off she then discovered he'd lied to her about a near relapse.
Though Laurel was hoping to give things another go with fellow recovering addict Jai, she realised she couldn't take the risk again for herself, or for her kids.
But during an emotional confession, Laurel opens up about her love life and admits she's had enough of being on her own and is ready to try dating again!
Will she find love with another villager?
Elsewhere, in the wake of Faith's bombshell – which saw the Dingle gran tell her loved ones her cancer had returned and had become terminal – the family process the painful news.
Will Cain turn on his wife Moira for not telling him his mum's secret?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
