Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Chas's engagement party ends in disaster

Chas and Liam enjoy a surprise party to celebrate their engagement

Emmerdale's newly engaged couple, Chas and Liam, are thrown a party but things soon go south in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's been no fanfare for Chas and Liam who recently got engaged.

The couple haven't wanted to make a fuss given that the village is still in mourning following the fatalities in the icy smash.

So Chas' son Aaron and his boyfriend John throw them a surprise do.

Liam and Chas celebrate their recent engagement (Image credit: ITV)

Given that Chas doesn't seem too impressed by his man, Aaron's keen for John to get the credit for sorting the celebration.

As the party gets going, John pops the question to Aaron who accepts!

Aaron accepts when John proposes (Image credit: ITV)

The men are hoping to keep it to themselves but Mandy overhears and blasts it round the pub!

Mandy overhears and outs John and Aaron's engagement news (Image credit: ITV)

John can't help but clock Chas' grimace and listens in as she gives her son a talking to about his decision.

But there's another problem spoiling the mood and that's Ella, Liam's ex, who's turned up. Before long a spilled drink leads to a full-scale, mud-slinging row between the women.

Ella and Chas end up having a mud-slinging match when a spilled drink sparks a row (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet heads off to meet her blackmailer and flips when Joe Tate looms into view.

He swears he's had nothing to do with her problem but offers to help her sort it.

Manpreet sets off to meet her blackmailer and encounters Joe who claims not to be involved but offers to help (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Dawn squirms when Billy confesses he's been messaging another woman online.

Billy's surprised by guilt-ridden Dawn's easy forgiveness, unaware his wife has done way worse, with their housemate Joe, right under his nose.

Over at Butlers, someone's nicked a quad bike and it's Ross who gets the blame.

Later, Sarah runs into a young lad called Kammy, who just happens to be trying to start a quad that he's clearly stolen from Moira's farm.

When Ross comes across the pair, Kammy's surprised when Sarah covers for him.

Ross runs into Kammy who's stolen a quad bike from Butlers (Image credit: ITV)

Wanting some excitement in her life, Sarah decides Kammy's just thing…

Will her gran Charity agree?

A spark starts between Kammy and Sarah who's looking for some excitement in her life (Image credit: ITV)

But will Charity approve of her granddaughter's choice of man? (Image credit: ITV)