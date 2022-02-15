‘Emmerdale’ spoilers: Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle plan a secret wedding!

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle decide to keep their recent engagement to themselves in Monday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

On what was supposed to be the most romantic day of the year last week, Billy and Dawn’s Valentine’s Day wedding turned into a nightmare when the newlyweds were kidnapped by gun-wielding serial killer Meena Jutla. Shots were fired and lives were left hanging in the balance as the rest of the village reeled from the shocking events.

But while all that was happening, there were some happier goings-on in the village because Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle got engaged…

Tonight, the young couple start making plans for their nuptials and Liv’s excited when Vinny tells her that he has a friend of a friend in Daventry who’s a registrar and is willing to bend the rules bit so they can get hitched.

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle plan their secret wedding! (Image credit: ITV)

With Mandy still in the dark about their engagement, Vinny and Liv joke about how his mum might react if they didn’t tell her about getting married until after they got married…

It’s not long however before it’s no longer a joke when the pair decide to have a secret wedding.

Mandy has no idea about Liv and Vinny's engagement or their wedding plans! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Marlon Dingle spots the Hotten Courier and reads the news that Pierce Harris has died, which leaves him worried about how his partner Rhona Goskirk will react…

Marlon has some news for Rhona… (Image credit: ITV)

Although the news of Pierce’s passsing is on the front page of the local newspaper, Rhona has known for some time about the death of her abusive, murdering, rapist ex-husband.

A couple of weeks ago, before Pierce died, he got in touch with Rhona and asked for her help in finding his long-lost son, Marcus.

Rhona managed to track down Marcus and the pair met, but before Marcus could go to see his dad, Pierce passed away.

Will Rhona confess all to Marlon? (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona hasn’t told Marlon any of this, but when he nervously breaks the news about Pierce, she reveals that she already knew.

However, she doesn’t tell him the whole story, which includes being in touch with Marcus.

Will Rhona muster the courage to tell him about what’s been going on in recent weeks?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.