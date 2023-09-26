Emmerdale spoilers: Lonely Chas Dingle TARGETED and in danger

Chas Dingle doesn't realise the man who's introduced himself as Simon is gangster Harry who beat up Caleb

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle invites danger into her home in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the anniversary of Grace's death and Chas Dingle couldn't feel more alone.

Eve gives her a hard time as the mum asks her daughter to go to Grace's grave and Paddy, well, he's got plans with Mandy and isn't sticking around.

Chas and Paddy visit their daughter Grace's grave. (Image credit: ITV)

As her ex remarks how much his life has changed since their firstborn died moments after she was born, Chas realises she's stuck in time.

Later that day, however, things change as a new man breezes into Chas' life.

Introducing himself as 'Simon', he and Chas get to talking and discover they've both lost children.

But should Chas believe a word that is coming out of the stranger's mouth?

Probably not as he's not called Simon at all, he's called Harry and is the guy who beat up Caleb and was using his driving firm to run guns!

Caleb had a violent clash with gangster Harry… (Image credit: ITV)

… who beat him up when his guns went missing. (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware she's flirting with a criminal, Chas invites him back to her place.

Deciding she's not ready to fall into bed with someone new, she offers him the sofa and heads upstairs.

Chas invites 'Simon' back to her place. (Image credit: ITV)

… 'Simon' scans the room when Chas heads up to bed and zones in on a photograph of Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

But when Chas is gone, Simon scours the room staring coldly at a photograph of Caleb.

Is Chas in danger?

Elsewhere, Charles is in bits as he delivers his father's eulogy while his mum Claudette watches on. Will can she forgive her son?

Charles delivers a eulogy for his father Victor. (Image credit: ITV)

Claudette watches on, will she be able to forgive her son? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.