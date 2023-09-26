Emmerdale spoilers: Lonely Chas Dingle TARGETED and in danger
Airs Monday 2 October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle invites danger into her home in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the anniversary of Grace's death and Chas Dingle couldn't feel more alone.
Eve gives her a hard time as the mum asks her daughter to go to Grace's grave and Paddy, well, he's got plans with Mandy and isn't sticking around.
As her ex remarks how much his life has changed since their firstborn died moments after she was born, Chas realises she's stuck in time.
Later that day, however, things change as a new man breezes into Chas' life.
Introducing himself as 'Simon', he and Chas get to talking and discover they've both lost children.
But should Chas believe a word that is coming out of the stranger's mouth?
Probably not as he's not called Simon at all, he's called Harry and is the guy who beat up Caleb and was using his driving firm to run guns!
Unaware she's flirting with a criminal, Chas invites him back to her place.
Deciding she's not ready to fall into bed with someone new, she offers him the sofa and heads upstairs.
But when Chas is gone, Simon scours the room staring coldly at a photograph of Caleb.
Is Chas in danger?
Elsewhere, Charles is in bits as he delivers his father's eulogy while his mum Claudette watches on. Will can she forgive her son?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
