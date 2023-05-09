Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd and Charity reunite?
Airs Monday 15th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd pleads for forgiveness in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
If Mack could go back in time he'd make damn sure he didn't step a single foot in Chloe Harris' direction after his mega bust-up with Charity.
He wouldn't have slept with her, she wouldn't have got pregnant and he wouldn't have had to spend months feeling sick with guilt and telling lies to his loved ones.
But he did sleep with Chloe, she had the baby and mere days after he married Charity, his wife found out the terrible truth.
At Butlers, Mack's sister Moira is going through it all with her brother. The farmer is astounded by Mack's stupidity.
As Moira goes through the timeline, skilfully piecing together the facts, Mack's ashamed of himself. His sister's words leave him determined to make things right with Charity.
But is she willing to listen?
At the hospital, Amy arrives excited to see her baby nephew Reuben.
However, her plan to have a lovely cuddly catch-up with Chloe and the newborn is ruined when her sister confesses Mack fathered her child…
What will Amy say? Will she stand by her guilt-wracked sister or ditch her all over again?
Over at Home Farm, Kim's on board with Caleb's plan to try to get Moira to sell them her land for their stud farm.
The Tate would love to get one up on the Dingles and sees Caleb's intent to take down his own family as a sign of his commitment to their partnership.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
