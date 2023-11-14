Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd DUMPS girlfriend Chloe!
Airs Monday 20 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) has been biding his time in breaking some very BAD news to his girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie has decided to end things with Chloe since he has been sneaking around with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).
So just as Chloe is starting to get into the festive spirit and looking forward to a family Christmas with Mackenzie and their baby son, Reuben, he decides to drop his bombshell...
Chloe is left in shock after Mackenzie coldly announces their relationship is over!
Will Chloe finally discover the FULL heartbreaking truth about just what Mackenzie and Charity have been up to behind her back?
Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has been left reeling from the revelation that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), secretly used one of Rhona's frozen embryos from years ago to help his current partner, Lucy, get pregnant!
Rhona is stunned to realise that she is legally the mother of the baby!
After a dramatic turn of events last week on the ITV soap, Rhona sneaks off to the hospital to try and get a glimpse of the baby in the ICU.
But before Rhona can find out more, a furious Gus makes an appearance!
He is not happy that Rhona is attempting to see HIS baby and tries to send her packing!
WHAT is Rhona going to do about this baby bombshell?
Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) and her husband, Billy (Jay Kontzle), have lots of decoration ideas for the nursery at Home Farm.
However, the couple are put on the spot when Dawn's stepmum, Kim Tate (Claire King) unveils her own makeover plans for the nursery!
Is a clash of interior design ideas brewing?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.