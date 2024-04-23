Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma KISSES Billy!

Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma makes a move on Billy Fletcher in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Manpreet has been feeling rather (love)sick lately... the doctor has been flirting up a storm with Billy at his PT classes and she has found herself developing a crush on the married man.

Despite Manpreet trying to inject some sparks into her relationship with vicar Charles Anderson, she has been dejected by his lack of interest and has become drawn to Billy.

In a bid to cheer up Manpreet and distract her from her relationship issues, Ella Forster arranges a few drinks with the ladies at The Woolpack and invites Charles' mum Claudette Anderson.

Mandy Dingle and Gail Loman join them and they even get Claudette to have an alcoholic drink. As the drinks are flowing, the chemistry between Claudette and Bear Wolf is undeniable, while Ella notices Manpreet fawning over Billy and pulls her away for a private chat outside.

A tipsy Manpreet confesses to having a crush on Billy and Ella warns her not to take it any further. However, Manpreet soon takes things too far and kisses Billy when she sees him leaving!

Has anyone spotted the secret smooch?

Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk's marriage is still strained after Gus' sentencing.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd has been miffed at Sarah Sugden ever since she got a job at the garage and is worried he is being replaced.

Charity Dingle notices Mack's behaviour towards her granddaughter Sarah and is quick to call him out on it. Can they reconcile their differences and live in harmony?

