Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle viciously attacked online

Marlon Dingle is flooded with hate messages in response to his online appeal for information about April

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle reels at the response to his appeal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been persuaded to launch an online appeal about April's disappearance, Marlon lives to regret it.

As the video goes viral, the strangers wade in, spraying their vile opinions all over the place as Marlon is viciously attacked by online trolls.

Mary's horrified to see so much hate directed at her daughter Rhona and son-in-law Marlon who are innocent parents in the depths of distress.

Rhona and Marlon are bombarded online with hateful messages about April. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Marlon take down his appeal or stand firm and hope some good will come of it for April's sake?

