Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle viciously attacked online
Airs Thursday 9th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle reels at the response to his appeal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been persuaded to launch an online appeal about April's disappearance, Marlon lives to regret it.
As the video goes viral, the strangers wade in, spraying their vile opinions all over the place as Marlon is viciously attacked by online trolls.
Mary's horrified to see so much hate directed at her daughter Rhona and son-in-law Marlon who are innocent parents in the depths of distress.
Will Marlon take down his appeal or stand firm and hope some good will come of it for April's sake?
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
