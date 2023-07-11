Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk is a victim of REVENGE porn?

Mary Goskirk is horrified to find herself locking eyes with her nasty ex Faye.

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk is horrified when her con artist ex shows up in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been told that her con artist ex, Faye – who ripped off Mary and tons of other villagers – has been arrested, Mary is hoping that justice might be looming around the corner.

So the gran is utterly shocked when an anonymous text message leads her to come face-to-face with horrible Faye.

The schemer, who seduced Mary before conning her out of her savings and vanishing, has been sleeping in her car. But when she asks Mary for another chance, claiming to be in love with her, Faye's words are thrown back in her face.

Standing firm, Mary refuses to believe a word Faye's got to say and is immediately proved right when her ex turns tack and threatens to release a nude photo of her unless Mary changes her statement against her!

How will horrified Mary handle Faye's attempt at revenge porn?

Rishi reaches out for a chat with his ex, Manpreet, about Jai. The doctor assures the broken dad that he's been nothing but loving to Jai who's recently discovered he was adopted by Rishi who's not his biological father.

Acting on Manpreet's advice, Rishi decides to tell his son the full story but gets blanked by Jai who feels his whole life has been a lie.

At Home Farm, Gabby resolves to give Nicky a taste of his own medicine.

