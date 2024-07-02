Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton attacked in jail?
Airs Tuesday 9th OR Wednesday 10th July 2024 at 7.30pm * subject to change for football
Emmerdale's Matty Barton is cornered by transphobic Robbo in Tuesday OR* Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). * subject to football changes.
Just when Matty Barton thought he was getting a handle on things in prison, the rug is pulled out from under him.
The jailed barman's blood runs cold when transphobic Robbo enters his cell and makes it clear he's found out from Matty's wife that he is trans.
When Moira and Amy fail to hear from Matty does this mean he's been 'silenced' by the violent thug?
At Mulberry, Gabby grits her teeth when Jai says he's staying on in the house a bit longer and will be moving into his son Archie's bedroom.
She knows that her stepmum Laurel has told him their marriage is over but she's still in still in hospital and Gabby's in no position to be able to kick Jai out herself.
Elsewhere, Rose tries to back out of the plan she's made with Ruby.
Emmerdale continues weeknights* from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings. * subject to change for football
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!