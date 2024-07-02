Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton attacked in jail?

Robbo has found out that Matty Barton is trans… Is he going to hurt him?

Emmerdale's Matty Barton is cornered by transphobic Robbo in Tuesday OR* Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). * subject to football changes.

Just when Matty Barton thought he was getting a handle on things in prison, the rug is pulled out from under him.

The jailed barman's blood runs cold when transphobic Robbo enters his cell and makes it clear he's found out from Matty's wife that he is trans.

When Moira and Amy fail to hear from Matty does this mean he's been 'silenced' by the violent thug?

Amy's concerned when she fails to hear from her jailed husband Matty. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mulberry, Gabby grits her teeth when Jai says he's staying on in the house a bit longer and will be moving into his son Archie's bedroom.

She knows that her stepmum Laurel has told him their marriage is over but she's still in still in hospital and Gabby's in no position to be able to kick Jai out herself.

Gabby's furious with Jai for what he's done to Laurel who wants him gone from the house. (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby found Laurel on the floor of the church. She had had a heart attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rose tries to back out of the plan she's made with Ruby.

Ruby is refusing to let Rose back out of the plan they've cooked up. (Image credit: ITV)

