'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla has a SINISTER PLAN for David!

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla tampers with David's meds in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Emmerdale's Meena might be a nurse but she's also a serial killer, and she's on a mission to have her boyfriend David all to herself. Not only has she bumped off her own best friend, but she also killed village teen, Leanna Cavanagh.

With David recovering from a gunshot wound he's been prescribed high-strength painkillers to help him through it.

When Meena tells David she can take care of his medication from now on it's clear she's up to something. But why does she later swap his pain pills for bog-standard paracetamol?

And there's more. Meena also wants to get David talking about the armed siege during which he took a bullet even though she knows full well he's not ready.

David took a bullet for Victoria during the armed siege at the Hide. (Image credit: ITV)

Wanting to trigger David, Meena forces the issue hoping he'll become an anxious wreck so she's got him just where she wants him…

Charles is still really preoccupied by something and Harriet gets a taste of what he's going through when she spies one of the nasty texts which have been blowing up his phone. Charles doesn't want to explain – what he wants is to be left alone by his tormentor.

Can he get his mysterious aggressor to stop? Who's on the other end of Charles' red-hot phone?

Elsewhere, Faith turns to booze to drown out her arthritis pain, and Rodney has another go at trying to woo Diane – but Belle gets in the way…

Faith drinks to drown out the pain of her arthritis. (Image credit: ITV)

Rodney tries to woo Diane… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Belle gets in the way of Rodney's plans! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.