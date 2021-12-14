'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla KILLER SECRET revealed?

Is secret serial killer, Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) soon to be EXPOSED on Emmerdale? (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Meena's older sister, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is starting to get suspicious about her strange behaviour.



So Manpreet has decided to reach out to Carol (Laura Pitt-Pulford), the sister of Meena's doomed friend, Nadine.



Back in the summer, Meena revealed that she was carrying the guilt of abandoning Nadine when her friend needed her the most.



Nadine reportedly later took her own life.



But a newspaper clipping discovered by Leanna Cavanagh revealed that the circumstances surrounding Nadine's death were suspicious...



So when Manpreet arranges to meet with Carol on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, the doctor is left reeling after Carol claims she believes Meena MURDERED Nadine!



Manpreet is in a spin over the possibility that her sister could be a murderer.



WHAT will she do with this information?



And could Meena soon be exposed for killing villagers, Leanna, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker?

There's DANGER for Al on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Uh-oh, it looks like Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is failing in his mission to put The Woolpack out of business.



Al is in cahoots with some developers who want to knock down the iconic village pub and use the land to build a block of luxury apartments instead.



Al is summoned to another meeting with mystery man-in-black, Gavin (played by ex-Footballers Wives star Ben Richards).



But things don't look good for Al when Gavin makes it clear he is unhappy about Al's failure to convince pub co-owners, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and her cousin, Marlon (Mark Charnock) to sell.



Suddenly, Gavin's hired henchman gets out of his car and menacingly approaches Al...

Will Sam manage to reunite the Dingle family in time for Christmas? (Image credit: ITV)

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) continues with his plan to try and win back his wife, Lydia (Karen Blick) before Christmas.



Sam's son, Samson (Sam Hall) has some advice for him.



Meanwhile, Will Taylor (Dean Andrew) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) have an honest discussion about their feelings for each other.



But Will is in for a surprise when Bernice gives him an ultimatum.



He must choose between Bernice and his girlfriend, Kim Tate (Claire King).



Unfortunately, Kim is in the hallway at Home Farm and overhears every word of their conversation...

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.