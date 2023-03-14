Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle discovers Chloe and Mack's baby secret?

Is Emmerdale's Moira Dingle about to expose Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd's baby bombshell in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Chloe and Mack's baby still being a well kept secret, it's only a certain amount of time before their lie will be uncovered.

And with Mack set to tie the knot with Charity Dingle, she still hasn't got a clue that her fiancé is the father of Chloe's baby — but is that about to change?

While Sarah Sugden and a nervous Chloe return to the village, Charity is disappointed to learn that the venue for her hen do has flooded.

A visit from Moira sees her newly appointed as the organiser of Charity's hen party and Mack's stag. But Charity is left sceptical when Mack nominates sister Moira as his best man.

There's tension when Sarah and Chloe arrive and Mack wants to know what's going on. But he's soon relieved when Chloe tells him that she's only back for a medical appointment and will be moving to Scotland for good.

Moira witnesses their awkward interaction and is certain that there's more to the situation, but she leaves it for now. How long is it before Moira discovers their baby secret?

After eavesdropping in on Manpreet Sharma's phone conversation about the surgery's drug delivery, drug addict Alex Moore struggles to remain calm with a mystery caller.

His girlfriend Naomi Walters and her dad Charles Anderson are positive when Alex reveals that he has a job interview that day.

However, his lie is soon exposed when Chas Dingle sees Alex giving money to an unknown woman while out with Belle Dingle.

Later, Alex goes to the Woolpack and tells them that his interview went well, but Belle is left torn on whether to tell Naomi about Alex's suspicious antics.

Naomi is in disbelief when she learns about Belle's sighting of Alex and when Chas supports Belle's claims, Naomi confronts him in the beer garden about the non-existent job interview and he promises to explain everything.

He introduces Naomi to the mystery woman, Clare and her son Max and he explains that he's been financially supporting Clare after meeting Max's dad in prison.

At Woodbine Cottage, Alex makes an excuse to leave after setting the record straight with Naomi, who feels reassured that their relationship is stronger than ever.

Alex meets up with Clare again, where his terrifying intentions soon come to light as he reveals that his relationship with Naomi is fake and he's planning to rob the surgery. Will someone discover his plan before it's too late?

Elsewhere, Paddy Kirk is grateful when Rhona Goskirk trusts that he's ready to come back to work at the vet surgery.

Later at the Woolpack, Paddy and his ex-wife Chas Dingle manage to have a civilised conversation about telling their daughter Eve that Paddy is moving out.

