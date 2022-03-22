Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle is given another reason to hate Charity!

Moira Dingle finds out about Charity's near-kiss with her ex Vanessa!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is gunning for revenge on Charity in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle is fuming when she's given yet another reason to hate on her brother Mack's on-off girlfriend Charity.

With Mack having cleared off back to Scotland, Moira's already furious with Charity who she blames for her brother's exit.

So when Paddy lets slip that Charity and her ex, Vanessa, have recently had a near-kiss she's livid. And she doesn't believe it was a 'near-kiss' at all.

Having already caught Charity flirting with another guy – and knowing that Mack has felt really paranoid about Charity's lingering feelings for Vanessa – Moira decides the pub landlady needs to be taught a lesson.

Charity's taken aback when Moira approaches her and says she's decided to help her try for another chance with Mack after all.

Given that Moira told Charity where she could stick her request for help with Mack, it's a sudden u-turn. But Charity's thrilled and takes Moira's offer of a lift to Scotland at face value.

What's Moira got in mind and will Charity twig that she's walking into a trip?

Elsewhere, Marlon's still in the hospital following his stroke.

With his speech and mobility severely impaired, a long and painful journey lies ahead.

As his fiancee Rhona tries to hold it together, look after the kids, support Marlon and hold down her job, it's a lot.

While Mary worries that her daughter is trying to do too much, lonely Marlon starts to regret his ban on visitors.

Will the couple survive what lies ahead?

At the cafe, Cathy lies to Amelia as she tells her she's seeing Samson.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.