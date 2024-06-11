Emmerdale spoilers: Moira gets revenge against lying Samson!

Moira Dingle jeopardises Matty Barton's chances of freedom by confronting Samson Dingle in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Matty is currently behind bars after accidentally stabbing Samson during an altercation, which was provoked by transphobic bully Josh.

Events spiraled after Josh shoved Samson into Matty, who was carrying a knife, then made out he'd deliberately attacked them with the weapon.

Matty Barton is struggling to cope in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

As the week begins, Moira and Matty's wife Amy Barton arrive at the prison and are shocked by the state they find him in.

Matty is clearly on edge when Moira mentions his medication and admits to his mum he hasn't showered since he arrived.

Amy and Moira are seriously concerned about Matty's wellbeing. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at Wishing Well Cottage, Samson is getting ready for work when Cain arrives wanting to speak to him...

Samson is falling further under wicked Josh's spell. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing Josh is the real instigator, Cain urges his nephew to be honest and not allow Matty to rot in jail.

Unfortunately his pleas fall on deaf ears when the stubborn lad refuses to grass on his mate and insists he's sticking to the story that Matty deliberately knifed him.

Moira is incredulous to learn Samson won't clear Matty's name and decides to take matters into her own hands.

With her anger building, she follows Samson into the Woolpack toilets and challenges his wicked lies. But will she end up doing more harm than good?

Back at home, Cain tries to warn Moira against messing up Matty's case, but his strong-willed wife won't hear it and emasculates him at the dinner table.

Pregnant Belle King is planning a termination behind husband Tom's back. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, pregnant Belle King opens up to her midwife and admits she wants a termination.

Having endured months of appalling abuse at the hands of her husband Tom King, Belle knows there's no way she can start a family with such a monster.

An appointment is made for Belle at the abortion clinic and she decides to call herself a taxi, but is forced to hang up the phone when Tom suddenly returns home.

Unaware of what his wife is up to, Tom compliments Belle on her makeup. She strategically asks if he’ll take a photo of her and watches closely as he taps the pin into his phone, managing to memorise the sequence.

Later on, Tom nips upstairs and Belle quickly grabs his phone. She unlocks the device, hoping to use his banking app to pay for her cab, but is horrified to find Tom has placed a tracker on her mobile to monitor her every move.

How will Belle be able to get to her appointment without Tom knowing?

Belle discovers that Tom has placed a tracker on her mobile. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Claudette Anderson begs Manpreet Sharma not to give up on her relationship with Charles Anderson.

But it seems Manpreet is considering a permanent split when she arrives at the B&B with an overnight bag.

Nicky Miligan asks Suni Sharma if they can move away from the village. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Kim Tate is irked by the constant presence of Will's ex-wife Rose Jackson.

Nicky Miligan continues to distance himself from his toxic parents, Caleb Miligan and Ruby Fox-Miligan, and suggests to Suni Sharma they cut their losses in Emmerdale.

And there's a glimmer of hope for Dawn and Billy Fletcher when the doctors give them the go-ahead to bring baby Evan home amidst his ongoing battle against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Emmerdale continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.