Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson KNOWS Tracy is cheating?

Nate suspects Tracy is cheating and takes a look at her mobile phone…

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson is on to Tracy and Caleb in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson's not exactly got the best track record when it comes to being faithful to Tracy.

But since they got married and decided to give their relationship another go he's been nothing but devoted to his wife.

However, the same can't be said for Tracy who was seduced by Nate's uncle Caleb last year and found herself caught up in sizzling fling.

The secret lovers have tried to call it quits, and even though Moira caught them kissing at Christmas, they keep coming back for more.

Caleb has seduced his nephew's wife, Tracy. (Image credit: ITV)

This week, Nate's already getting a funny feeling about his wife and his worry ramps up when Tracy misses a romantic lunch he's planned.

After offloading his fears on to Belle, his paranoia gets the better of Nate who decides to go looking for answers in Tracy's phone…

Nate rummages in Tracy's phone. (Image credit: ITV)

And before long he finds a bunch of deleted messages to and from Caleb. Is the cat out of the bag?

What will Nate do?

At the garage, Cain's already furious with Aaron for persisting in buying and selling stolen cars. But when his nephew sells one to his other nephew, Samson, he flips.

Aaron has been buying and selling stolen cars. (Image credit: ITV)

Sam insists his son returns the motor to Aaron who seems totally unruffled when Cain gives him a mouthful.

Elsewhere, it's awks at The Woolpack when Mandy asks Chas and Liam to join her and Paddy on a double date! Is Chas up for an evening with her ex-husband, his new partner and her new squeeze?

Mandy asks Liam and Chas to go on a double date with her and Paddy! (Image credit: ITV)

Will Chas give the awkward idea a swerve? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.