Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson REJECTS Chloe after sleeping with her!

Nate Robinson sends Chloe on her way after spending the night with the much younger woman.

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson is filled with regret about Chloe in Wednesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Tall Trees, it's the morning-after-the-night-before for Nate Robinson and Chloe Harris.

But while 19-year-old Chloe's keen to continue the evening's cosy intimate vibe, 30-something Nate's demeanor has completely changed. He doesn't want Chloe hanging about at his and he clearly doesn't want to repeat what's just happened.

Embarrassed that things went as far as they did, Nate ejects Chloe from his place, dodging her attempts to spend more time together.

Nate took his flirty night with Chloe too far. (Image credit: ITV)

What will feisty Kerry say if she finds out that Nate has slept with teenage Chloe, who the beautician loves as if she were her own?

Feisty Kerry loves Chloe like a daughter. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chloe walks home she bumps into Noah who's still desperate for another chance with her. But Chloe turns down his offer of a drink which doesn't go down well with the angry teenage Dingle…

Infatuated: Noah hasn't moved on from Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Home Farm has become a battleground as Kim has decided they must change the date of Thomas' christening so her beloved long-lost granddaughter Millie can attend.

Kim and Gabby argue about moving the date of Thomas' christening. (Image credit: ITV)

It's been months since Kim saw Millie who she doted on when they all lived together at Home Farm.

But Millie was taken to live with her other granny, Hazel, when her mum Andrea died in the maize maize fire last October (at the hands of serial killer Meena).

With Millie's dad, Kim's son Jamie, having already allegedly perished in a watery car crash, it seemed to be the right thing to do.

Millie Tate went to live with her Granny Hazel (right) when her mum Andrea died. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim was devastated when her granddaughter Millie moved out of Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

After Jamie's water plunge, Kim refused to believe her son was dead. His body was never recovered. The not-knowing sent her round the twist. But it turned out the mother's instincts were right – Jamie didn't drown that day as Millie was due to discover.

The 'orphaned' little girl had a huge surprise waiting for her on arrival at Granny Hazel's: her daddy Jamie, who was very, very much alive!

Jamie Tate has everyone in the village fooled that he died in his watery car crash last September. (Image credit: ITV)

… but when Millie arrived at Granny Hazel's house she found her daddy was very much alive! (Image credit: ITV)

Kim still has no idea that Jamie's faked his death, of course. And nor has anyone else in the village.

When Gabby gave birth to his son Thomas in November and Jamie failed to appear, Kim finally accepted he really was dead.

Is Kim set to learn she's been deceived?

Gabby gave birth to Jamie Tate's lovechild after his 'death'. (Image credit: ITV)

As row about the christening rumbles on, single mum Gabby hasn't got much bargaining room as Kim is footing the bill. Before long, Will and Lydia are dragged into the argument.

Will is dragged into the argument that's raging between Kim and Gabby. (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually, Gabby backs down and agrees to postpone… for a day. The young mum then decides to arrange an extra surprise for Kim…

What's Gabby up to?

Also: Wendy and Manpreet talk about Meena's trial, and Belle is fed up with her job at the B&B.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.