Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King testifies in court
Airs Wednesday 9 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) gets ready for her day in court on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Although Nicola is nervous about coming face-to-face again with the girl gang who previously attacked her at a car park, she wants to see justice served.
After all, Nicola's life became a living nightmare in the aftermath of the attack and she suffered with PTSD.
The situation hasn't been made any easier by Nicola's discovery that Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), daughter of village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), was involved with the nasty girl gang.
Although Nicola and Charles sort-of shared a moment of peace, while trapped together during the recent storm, Nicola is still ready to do whatever it takes to put the guilty culprits behind bars!
And that includes Naomi...
As the trial begins, Naomi is blindsided when bad girl Saskia's (Sarah-Kay Sweeney) barrister argues that Naomi has deliberately dragged Saskia and the other defendants into the case as payback, after the girls previously had a bust-up over money.
With the other gang members clearly trying to shift the blame onto her, Naomi begins to see that the evidence is being stacked against her.
There could be a chance she might end up going to prison for a crime she didn't commit...
Meanwhile, Nicola takes the stand, determined to have her say and look her attackers in the eyes.
But she's left furious after Naomi's barrister appeals to the jury that Nicola's case against the teenager lacks credible evidence!
As the trial continues, Nicola is fuming over the injustice of it all.
WHAT will she do if the girl gang is released without charge?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
