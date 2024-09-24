Emmerdale spoilers: Poorly Moira Dingle is forced to make a life-changing choice
Airs Wednesday 2nd October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle makes an upsetting decision in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Moira Dingle learned she had a brain tumour, in some ways, it was a huge relief.
Finally there was an explanation for her weird behaviour, uncharacteristic impulses, her forgetfulness and most importantly, her scary seizures and hallucinations.
But on the flip side, of course, it was utterly terrifying news for the mum and her husband Cain.
With the specialists deciding that the 'watch and wait' approach was the best idea for now, while the family were desperate for her to have the tumour removed ASAP, the farmer has been hoping to keep calm and carry on as normal.
So Mack and Matty have moved into Butler's – as Cain is in Scotland with Zak – to help erratic Moira carry on running the house and the farm.
But Mack's been struggling to keep a handle on everything.
And when a gate is left open causing some of his sister's sheep to flee – and others to die, it's a huge red flag.
With Moira thought to blame, especially as she fails to recall the events of the day, the farmer tearfully accepts she's going to have to stop working for now.
Elsewhere, Aaron and Mack move on to the next stage of their shady plan.
Having stolen a consignment of smart watches, Aaron loads them into John's van even though he's been expressly told he's not to use it.
Later, when Aaron checks on the van's dodgy contents he's horrified to find the vehicle empty…
Who's nabbed his haul?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!