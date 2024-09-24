Emmerdale spoilers: Poorly Moira Dingle is forced to make a life-changing choice

An emergency pushes Moira to accept she needs to stop working until her tumour is under control…

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle makes an upsetting decision in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Moira Dingle learned she had a brain tumour, in some ways, it was a huge relief.

Finally there was an explanation for her weird behaviour, uncharacteristic impulses, her forgetfulness and most importantly, her scary seizures and hallucinations.

But on the flip side, of course, it was utterly terrifying news for the mum and her husband Cain.

With the specialists deciding that the 'watch and wait' approach was the best idea for now, while the family were desperate for her to have the tumour removed ASAP, the farmer has been hoping to keep calm and carry on as normal.

So Mack and Matty have moved into Butler's – as Cain is in Scotland with Zak – to help erratic Moira carry on running the house and the farm.

But Mack's been struggling to keep a handle on everything.

And when a gate is left open causing some of his sister's sheep to flee – and others to die, it's a huge red flag.

Mack and Matty are trying to help poorly Moira run Butler's. (Image credit: ITV)

An incident in the farmer leaves Moira, who has a brain tumour, forced to admit she needs to stop working for now. (Image credit: ITV)

With Moira thought to blame, especially as she fails to recall the events of the day, the farmer tearfully accepts she's going to have to stop working for now.

Elsewhere, Aaron and Mack move on to the next stage of their shady plan.

Having stolen a consignment of smart watches, Aaron loads them into John's van even though he's been expressly told he's not to use it.

Aaron stashes the smart watches he's stolen in John's van! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, when Aaron checks on the van's dodgy contents he's horrified to find the vehicle empty…

Who's nabbed his haul?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV